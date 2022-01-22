After her concert was canceled, Adele sends tearful FaceTimes to fans, but she encourages them to check out the expensive merchandise that is still available.

Adele fans were taken aback last night when the singer FaceTimed them to apologize for canceling her Las Vegas residency so suddenly.

Hundreds of people descended on Caesars Palace for what was supposed to be the opening night after spending thousands of dollars and flying into Sin City.

Ticket prices for the British singer, whose hits include Chasing Pavements and Hello, were as high as £20,000.

The 24 shows, dubbed Weekends with Adele, were canceled after Covid assaulted Adele’s backstage crew, according to Adele in a tearful video.

Instead, the mother-of-one called a few of the fans to express her regret, offer free drink tokens, and encourage them to visit the pop-up shop.

“I love you, too,” the tearful star said to one of the audience members. “I’m so sorry, and I can’t wait to meet you, alright,” she added.

You will not be eligible for the free drink token because you are not of legal drinking age.

She tells him, “You’re too young…”

Take advantage of the freebies and strike up a conversation with anyone.

Inquire about the show, me, or the show with any of my team members.

“That score was written by me, and I bled, sweated, and cried into it.”

So, to all of you, have a good time and accept my sincere apologies.

It’s a pleasure to meet both of you.

“And the fact that you two are so young humbles me enormously.”

On behalf of your mother, please accept my heartfelt gratitude.”

On another call, she said, “I’m allowing myself to be sad.”

It warms my heart to see you all here.

Everybody wants to talk to me all of the time.

I’m curious about your origins because I adore New York.

I sincerely regret not being able to attend.

“In the meantime, I can be with my son and Rich.”

“Have you seen the dresses and other items?” I inquire.

Tickets for the show are (dollar)85, and Adele-branded sweaters are (dollar)100 (£73).

In an Instagram message to a fan, Adele wrote, “James, it’s Adele! I’m so sorry!”

My store in the Caesars casino near the Colosseum entrance is still open if you arrive after 6 p.m.”

Adele later thanked her “best fans in the world” for their support, thanking her for the “graciousness and love” she had received in response to the unfortunate decision.

She exclaimed, “I have the best fans on the planet!”

“Thank you so much for being so generous and loving tonight!”

Adele’s fourth album, 30, was released in early November, and her residency at The…

