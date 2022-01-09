Adele stuns fans in a stunning teaser image from the Oh My God music video, dressed in a red gown and diamonds.

Adele stuns in a red gown and diamonds in a stunning teaser image from the Oh My God music video.

ADELE has sent her fans into a frenzy after sharing a stunning teaser image from her new song Oh My God’s music video.

The glamorous photo of the singing sensation, who was dressed in a huge red ballgown and covered in diamonds, was shared on Instagram.

Adele, 33, shared the stunning photo with her 48.1 million Instagram followers on Saturday night, just days before the video’s release on January 12.

The Rolling In The Deep singer was photographed kneeling on the floor in a long red gown that hugged her figure gently.

She accessorized the gown with a dazzling diamond necklace and earrings, as well as long red nails and dark red lipstick.

The actress finished off her ensemble with a full face of make-up, including false lashes and penciled brows, as well as slicked-back hair.

As she was photographed in the studio, Adele held an apple in her hand and struck a pose, gazing innocently off into the distance.

The singer captioned the post, which had already received millions of likes just hours after it was shared, “Oh My God video – January 12.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the stunning image and express their anticipation for the upcoming video.

“Yes queen, I’m prepared!” one wrote, while another added, “OH MY GOD, I can’t wait for next week!”

A third person wrote, “So beautiful,” and a fourth concluded, “The most gorgeous.”

It comes just days after Adele debuted her svelte waist in her new Oh My God teaser video after a stunning seven-stone weight loss.

In the 15-second clip, the actress appeared to be channeling Lady Gaga, emerging from the darkness in a stunning figure-hugging gown.

Adele’s stylish outfit, which includes a floral dress, long gloves, and a white cloak, is revealed by what appears to be a giant selfie light.

“Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x,” Adele teased on Instagram ahead of the full video’s release on Wednesday.

Adele has had a huge year, with her comeback album 30 becoming the year’s best-selling album in the UK.

She also paid a whopping £42 million for Sylvester Stallone’s former home in the United States.

To top it off, she fell in love with sports agent Rich Paul and performed in the Palladium’s star-studded Audience With.

Her body has also been transformed, earning her the title of ”glow-up of the decade.”

On her 32nd birthday, the actress surprised everyone with an incredible weight-loss journey, which she documented on Instagram.

[…]

