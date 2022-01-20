Adele Tearfully Announces Her Las Vegas Residency Will Be Postponed: ‘My Show Ain’t Ready’

Adele Tearfully Announces That Her Las Vegas Residency Will Be Postponed: ‘My Show Ain’t Ready’

Adele has decided to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

The singer of “Oh My God” wept as she announced that she has had to postpone her concerts due to a variety of factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Adele, 33, admitted that her “show ain’t ready” and expressed her heartfelt regret to her fans.

“Hey, listen, I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready right now.”

Adele begins, “We’ve tried everything we can to put it together on time and make it good enough for you.”

“However, delivery delays and COVID have completely destroyed us. Half of my crew, half of my team, has been infected with COVID and is still infected.

And finishing the show has been impossible.”

“I’m heartbroken because I can’t give you what I have right now.”

I’m heartbroken.

And I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she continued, tears streaming down her face.

“We’ve been up for more than 30 hours trying to figure it out.”

We’ve run out of time, and I’m extremely upset and embarrassed.”

She expressed her regret to those who had to travel to the city and stated that the dates would be rescheduled.

Adele said, “I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be,” adding that they have “been up against so much.”

Weekends With Adele, the singer’s Las Vegas residency, was announced in November.

Beginning on Friday, Jan. 5, the exclusive residency was set to take place at Caesars Palace Hotel’s Colosseum.

Twenty-first.

Until Saturday, April 16, Adele was scheduled to perform two shows each weekend.

Her first residency in Sin City follows the release of her fourth studio album, 30, earlier this year.

Adele released the stunning music video for her latest single, “Oh My God,” just last week, reuniting with “Rolling in the Deep” director Sam Brown for the impressive visual.

