Adele Teases Who ’30’ Is For: ‘I’d Rather Cater to People On My Level,’ she says.

Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, was released in November.

19th, 2021, resulting in a tsunami of emotions among her fans and listeners.

The singer from the United Kingdom has always had a way of making people feel through her music.

Despite the fact that Adele’s album 30 was released after her divorce from Simon Konecki, she claims it isn’t a “divorce album.” “It was more me divorcing myself,” she told Vogue in October.

The singer revealed who her fourth album is for (and it isn’t the TikTok generation) in a recent interview with Apple Music.

Since Adele’s last album, much has changed.

For starters, her son, Angelo, is now nine years old.

He was a huge source of inspiration for 30.

She told Vogue, “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer because I don’t know the answer.”

“Like, why can’t we still live together? That’s not what people do when they get divorced, but why not?”

That’s not how society works, and people would say things like, “Why don’t you love my dad any longer?” and I’d say, “I love your dad.”

I’m just not in love, and I can’t explain it to a nine-year-old.”

In comparison to her previous albums, the “Hold On” singer said 30 took an introspective turn.

“I realized I was the issue,” she admitted.

“Because all the other albums are like, You did this! You did that! F*ck you! Why can’t you show up for me?” “Then I realized, Oh, shit, I’m the running theme, actually.”

“Perhaps it’s just me!” says the narrator.

Adele doesn’t consider 30 to be a divorce album because she doesn’t consider Konecki to be one of her ex-husbands — “He’s the father of my child” — and the album is about growing in general, not just from the divorce.

“I’m just saying, B*tch, you’re a f*ckin’ hot mess, get your sh*t together!”

Adele collaborated with a producer who previously worked with Taylor Swift on ’30.’

“The people in their 30s and 40s who are all committing to themselves and going to therapy.”

That’s how I feel.

“I was doing exactly that,” Adele told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“As a result, I’m more worried about how this record can assist them.”

Adele claims that the album is not for teenagers….

