Adele: The singer’s mini dress is already sold out

Music superstar Adele (32, “25”) has made himself scarce in the past few months. But that’s not the only reason that her new Instagram post caused a stir. The singer showed her enormous weight loss (up to 45 kg is said) in a black mini dress with long balloon sleeves. In addition, she thanked the helpers in the Corona crisis and for the congratulations on her birthday.

Promotions

Adele’s outfit, in particular, seems to have been impressed by the fans. The short but high-necked dress with the wide sleeves comes from Elzinga and costs the equivalent of around 550 euros. It is no longer available, according to the label’s website, it is now sold out. But her fans would have preferred new music to the singer even more than Adele’s dress, as numerous comments under her post show …