Adele was slammed by enraged fans after canceling her Las Vegas shows just hours before the first show.

Adele has been slammed by enraged fans after canceling shows in Las Vegas just hours before the first show.

FURIOUS Adele fans demanded last night that she reimburse them for their trips to Las Vegas after she canceled her residency at Caesars Palace just hours before she was scheduled to perform.

Tickets for the British star, whose hits include Chasing Pavements and Hello, were selling for as much as £20,000.

However, she revealed in a tearful video that the 24 shows, dubbed Weekends with Adele, had been canceled because Covid had assaulted her backstage crew.

They may be pushed back to the following year if they cannot fit into two gaps in the hotel’s calendar.

Fans complained that they should have been given more advance warning.

“We took time off work, paid for hotel and flights,” Ali Anari of the United States complained on Instagram.

We’ve arrived in Vegas for the show, but we don’t have anything to show for it.

It would be fantastic if you could reimburse us for our hotel and flight expenses…

“Seriously? Postpone if you need to, that’s fine — but 28 hours before? I flew in this morning,” photographer Miles Delmar added.

Are you going to refund my flight, hotel, and the mandatory rapid Covid test? This is f***ed up.”

Veronica, a fan, claimed she spent £150 on a hotel and £440 on a ticket.

“I’m not trying to make you feel bad,” she told Adele, “but we’re normal people.”

I’m not sure why you couldn’t tell us a week ago.

“The majority of hotels have a cancellation policy of 72 hours.

I was informed that I would be charged the entire amount.

“Why didn’t you tell us three days ago? A week ago?” “How can you justify waiting until 24 hours before the show to give us nothing?”

Staff on the show, according to insiders, were also given little notice.

“Some were as surprised as the fans,” a source said.

“Many of them were told just minutes before Adele’s announcement that their efforts had been in vain.

“This year’s calendar has two slots: from the end of February to the beginning of May, and from the middle of June to the middle of September.

However, if they are unable to work, it is possible that they will not be rescheduled until 2023.

“Other acts, such as Sting and Rod Stewart, take up the rest of the weekend dates throughout the year.”

“She is expected to perform at The Brit Awards later this month, and she has two headline shows in Hyde Park on July 1 and 2.

“Adele’s schedule is insane, which makes rescheduling difficult, but she is devoted to her fans and will go above and beyond…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.