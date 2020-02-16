Adele weight loss: Why shedding the pounds made the singer look so different

An aeshetic expert has revealed how Adele’s reported seven stone weight loss has dramatically changed her face by allowing her features to become more prominent.

Dr Chike, Medical Director of Hampstead Aesthetics Clinic and Dr Chike Clinics, explained how the loss of fat and volume to Adele’s face has made her eyes more prominent and deepend her nasal labial folds – making her bone structure sharper and more angular.

British singer Adele, 31, is rumoured to have shed a whopping seven stone (100lbs) in recent months due to a reported calorie-controlled diet of ‘green juice and 1000 calories-a-day’.

Meanwhile nutritionist Kate Llewellyn-Waters, author of The DNA Diet, revealed she believes Adele’s more chiselled appearance along with a healthy glow is a result of a nutrient dense diet packed with antioxidants, high in anti-inflammatory foods.

The mother-of-one unveiled her surprise transformation at Drake’s birthday last October, following her split from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares seven-year-old son Angelo.

Speaking to Femail, Dr Chike said: ‘Most people assume that losing weight will make you more beautiful but what often happens is that it results in loose skin and aging.

‘Adele has lost the roundness around the cheeks and the jaw line, her features are more sharp and angular – charactersitic signs of a loss of facial volume and fat.

‘Her crow’s feet have become more pronounced and her nasolabial folds have become deeper – these are all the signs of major weight loss.

‘As she’s young she still has the strong ligament structures meaning her cheeks are fine and she’s still maintained the cheekbones – if she was older her cheekbones would be more descended.

‘She has lost volume and fat but hasn’t lost collagen or supporting structure due to her age, and the hollow areas could improve as the loss of volume isn’t the effects of oestrogen as happens with older clients.

‘Adele’s skin quality will have changed and her eyes have become more prominent.

‘Her mid face is well preserved but her lower face has been affected, she looks a little more tired, which is the downside.

‘Losing weight is good for your heart but it can affect the physical appearance, around the periorbital area (around the eyes), where the eyes become prominent. There are more shadows because their face has shifted.

‘Her skin texture should bounce back and her face could become more youthful as her diet stabilises if she focuses on diet and skincare.’

Speaking about clients who have lost weight, he continued: ‘I get people in this age group who have lost weight and they worry they look more tired or ill, as it can cause gauntness.

‘In terms of management I recommend dermal fillers to those clients to replace the volume. We’d put it in the cheek and under eye areas, to fill the deflated fat pads to create a lifted smoother effect, this lifts the jowels and nasal labia folds.

‘There’s a period of restoration after weight loss – she can improve the skin with diet and skincare facials.’

Meanwhile nutritionist Kate Llewellyn-Waters of KLW Nutrition said: ‘Diets can really affect the skin as we have seen with Adele.

‘Losing weight has undoubtedly slimmed down Adele’s face as her cheekbones and jawline are now sharper and more chiselled, which is an obvious sign of loss of facial fat.

‘Sometimes, major weight loss can for some people make your jawline and cheeks more angular, which can cause some people to look older.

‘Diet is very important for skin health. A high-carb diet made up of refined sugars (white bread, white pasta, chocolate/sweets) can result in higher levels of a process called glycation, which as well as impacting blood glucose and insulin levels, also impacts skin health significantly.

‘This can result in premature ageing, weakened elastin and causes collagen to become fragile and break, which leads to fine lines, wrinkles and thinning skin.

‘Skin is ‘dynamic’, it is constantly being broken down and rebuilt in response to external and internal stimuli – sunlight and metabolic oxidation.

‘Past the age of 40, skin elasticity can decline due to a group of enzymes, known as MMPs, but foods rich in vitamin C (berries, kiwi, broccoli) and vitamin E (almonds, spinach and sunflower seeds) can help reduce these enzymes responsible for elasticity breakdown.

‘Free radicals are also involved in the ageing process – these are harmful molecules that are produced naturally from environmental exposures such as smoking and pollution.

‘Anti-inflammatory foods can also help contribute to the skin’s glow and Adele has most likely consumed lots of anti-inflammatory foods such as wild salmon (packed with Omega-3s), mango and avocado.’

She continued: ‘I suspect Adele has followed a form of caloric restriction such as intermittent fasting, and concentrated on making sure her diet contains only nutrient dense foods packed with antioxidants, high in anti-inflammatory foods, and low in refined sugar as she is looking healthy and well.

‘Losing weight is fairly easy for most people, but maintaining that weight loss is the tricky part, but by practicing a form of Intermittent Fasting, such as time-restricted feeding (16:8), could help Adele maintain her weight loss, as it is not chronic calorie restriction like the 1000 calorie a diet she has reportedly been following.

‘This is very hard to maintain, and whilst ok in the short-term it is not healthy in the long-term, whereas intermittent fasting such as time-restricted feeding is a lot easier for most people to adhere to.’

Wellbeing & Lifestyle Consultant Yvonne Wake at Karidis Clinic added: ‘Adele looks completely different because she has lost a lot of adipose tissue from her entire body.

‘We hold on to water and our bodies are highly inflamed when we are overweight.

‘This transformation will always show in our faces fairly quickly when we lose weight.

‘Her rapid weight loss will also show out as her looking so very different, but that’s just what happens when the body starts to look after itself better. I think it suits Adele to have lost this weight, and it’s healthy for her heart if done in the right way’.

On October 24, Adele gave a first glimpse at her physical transformation.

She posted a glamorous selfie to Instagram in which she wished Drake a happy birthday and shared: ‘I used to cry but now I sweat’ followed by a laughing emoji.

It was followed a few weeks later by Christmas photos showing her posing with The Grinch in a black low-cut dress and her blonde hair styled in curls.

The first week of January, the Grammy-winning recording artist was snapped in a monochrome patterned sun dress on the beach in Anguilla while vacationing with Harry Styles and James Corden which showed how much she had slimmed down.

College student Lexi Larson, 19, told People she’d met Adele during her Caribbean vacation in early January and that the star told her she’d lost ‘something like 100 pounds’.

Last month, Adele’s former personal trainer revealed the incredible weight loss had been achieved thanks to a strict diet of ‘green juice and 1,000 calories a day’.

‘Brazilian body wizard’ Camila Goodis, who was introduced to the singer by Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda, credited the transformation to sticking to the strict diet and exercising regularly.

‘I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting,’ the LA-based personal trainer told The Sun in January.

While her lifestyle and dietary overhaul comes in the wake of the end of her marriage, a source told People that Adele’s real motivation was to be as healthy as she could be for her son.

‘She got to the point where she didn’t feel great,’ the source explained. ‘She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.’