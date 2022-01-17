Adele will earn over £500k per night for her Las Vegas residency, as well as a £30,000 suite with butler and complimentary food and drink.

From Friday, ADELE will be paid £500,000 per show, making her one of the highest-paid female entertainers in the history of Las Vegas residency shows.

Weekends With Adele tickets range from £700 to £9,000 plus at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum.

The superstar singer will be paid a percentage of all ticket sales and merchandise sold at the 4,200-seat venue.

Caesars will provide her with a £30,000-a-night private suite, a butler, executive assistant, chauffeur, and security during her residency.

Adele and her guests will be able to eat and drink for free at any Caesars property.

“Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now, and she’s making a lot of money,” a source said.

“Even before the merchandising, she’s expected to make over £500,000 per show thanks to ticket sales alone.”

“Caesars has rolled out the red carpet for her to be treated like the star she is.”

Rod Stewart’s 2012 residency at the Colosseum is estimated to have earned £1.9 million per show.

Between 2017 and 2019, Lady Gaga’s MGM Park Theater residency is said to have earned her over £700,000 per performance.

Adele announced last year that she would be performing 24 shows at Caesars Palace on Fridays and Saturdays.

They will last until April 16th.

On July 1 and 2, the London-born singer will perform at British Summer Time Hyde Park.

Ticket prices for that event are already starting at £700.

In both the UK and the US, her album 30, which was released in November, became the year’s fastest-selling album.

With over 24 million global streams, the album’s first track, Easy On Me, set a new record for the most streamed song in a day on Spotify.

The single also spent eight weeks at No. 1 in the UK, becoming her best-charting song, surpassing her five-week run at the top for Someone Like You in 2011.