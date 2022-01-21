Adele’s entire Las Vegas residency has been postponed due to “impossible” obstacles.

Adele held back tears as she announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which will begin in January.

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak on her team, her 21st birthday has been postponed.

Adele’s massive fanbase will no longer be rolling in the dough.

The singer shared a video of herself fighting back tears while announcing that her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, will be postponed.

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said on January 4th.

20, the day before the concert at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum was scheduled to begin.

“We’ve done everything we can to get it together in time and to make it good enough for you, but delivery delays and COVID have completely destroyed us.”

Adele, who described herself as “so upset” and “really embarrassed,” explained that half of her team has COVID-19, and that it has been “impossible” for her to finish the show.

“I’m devastated, and I apologize for the short notice.

We’ve been up for more than 30 hours trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time.”

“I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be,” the “Easy on Me” singer said, adding, “I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be…

I’m so sorry, but it’s not possible.”

Weekends With Adele was scheduled to run until April 16th, with two performances each weekend.

Above is a video of her moving performance.

