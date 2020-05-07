Adele’s Former Trainer Defends Her Against “Fatphobic Accusations” After Weight Loss

Adele‘s former trainer is turning tables on her critics.

Just a day ago, the world-famous songstress took to social media with a rare Instagram post in honor of her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she captioned a photo of herself standing outside in front of a jumbo-sized wreath. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

However, it wasn’t so much the milestone that fans were focused, but instead, how the star looked. The sighting spurred headlines about the performer’s weight loss and a mix of reactions and commentary over her physical appearance. While many showered her with compliments, others reminded in comments that she’s always been beautiful at any size. There were also those who expressed disappointment, alleging that she had lost weight to fit societal standards.

On Thursday, trainer Pete Geracimo took to Instagram to defend his famous former client and share some insight into her wellness journey. “As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss,” he began.

“In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!”

Geracimo continued, “When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.”

“Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes,” he wrote, seemingly referencing her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. “It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and ‘is sweating’! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for [her son] Angelo.”

“My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only,” Geracimo wrote as he wrapped up his message. “She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around.”

And, nearly five years since her last album, he fanned ongoing rumors of Adele’s imminent return to music. “Just think, now that she is more fit and more fabulous,” he wrote, “she might tour again! WIN-WIN!!!!”