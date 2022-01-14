Adele’s Harris Reed X Missoma earrings are currently available for purchase – but you’ll have to act quickly.

You can get your hands on ADELE’s Harris Reed X Missoma earrings, which she was spotted wearing.

It’s available to buy now for under £150 and is ideal if you’re looking for something unique.

Adele has just released the video for ‘Oh My God,’ the latest single from her acclaimed 30 album.

While we can only wish to own Adele’s designer gowns seen in the video, there is one item you can have.

Adele is wearing Missoma, one of our favorite jewelry brands.

She’s wearing the Harris Reed Serpent Ear Cuff, which is part of the Harris Reed X Missoma collaboration.

It’s currently available for £149 from missoma.com.

However, you’ll have to act quickly because we expect it to sell out quickly.

Missoma Jewellery (@missomalondon) shared a photo on Instagram.

“We’re still not over this, @adele in our iconic (hashtag)HarrisReedxMissoma collection,” Missoma wrote on Instagram.

Scroll down to see a few of her outfits.”

You can shop the entire Harris Reed X Missoma collection here, which is described as “bringing the opulence and glamour of gender-fluid fashion designer Harris.”

The collection features gorgeous gold plated pieces with pearl and black onyx accents, as well as interesting, unique designs that will brighten up any outfit.

It’s no surprise that Adele is a fan.

Harris Reed X Missoma Serpent Ear Cuff is available for £149 here.

