Adele’s Incredible Transformation in Body and Style Over the Years

Adele’s Incredible Body and Style Evolution Over Time

Adele’s debut album, 19, was released in 2008, and it was clear she was a one-of-a-kind artist.

And for the next decade and a half, the British singer-songwriter (full name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins) continued to demonstrate her uniqueness in everything she did, from her incredible voice to her famous potty mouth to her impressive weight loss and glamorous makeover.

The singer of “Rolling in the Deep” has received 15 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe.

The soulful songstress has gone through major life changes — including the birth of her son, Angelo, in 2012, her marriage to Angelo’s father, Simon Konecki, in 2016, and their eventual separation in 2019 — and shown off her changing style to fans all over the world.

Since the beginning of her career, the ultra-private chart topper has been body-positive.

In 2009, she told the Daily Mail, “I have never been insecure, ever, about how I look or what I want to do with myself.”

“My mother always told me to do things for myself, not for others.”

She also credited her relatable weight with some of the early support she received.

In the same year, she told Vogue, “Fans are encouraged that I’m not a size 0 — that you don’t have to look a certain way to do well.”

Adele did, however, lose weight in 2012 before giving birth to her son in October, though she never lost her curves.

She also starred in another Vogue cover in 2016, long after she had achieved multi-platinum status.

“I was trying to get some stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight,” the star, who grew up in a rough working-class London neighborhood, told the magazine of her slimmer size. She also joked that her new shopping habit was due to her slim down: “Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes — which is a really big problem for me!”

Pete Geracimo, her personal trainer, explained why she is focusing on her health in May 2020.

“It was never about getting super when Adele and I started our journey together.”

