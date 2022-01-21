Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been canceled due to a’show that isn’t ready,’ according to the singer.

Adele’s Vegas residency has been canceled due to a’show that isn’t ready,’ according to the singer.

On Thursday, January 20th, the actress made an emotional announcement on Instagram, apologizing to fans.

Adele’s upcoming Las Vegas shows have had to be canceled.

On Thursday, January 20th, the star made an emotional announcement on Instagram, apologizing to fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about what went wrong.

Adele has postponed the show because it isn’t ready due to delivery delays and coronavirus.

The award-winning singer was overcome with emotion as she stated that she and her production team had tried “absolutely everything” to finish the show on time, but it had been “impossible.”

She apologized to fans and promised that dates would be rescheduled in an emotional post on social media announcing the last-minute decision.

“I’m so sorry,” she said, “but my show isn’t ready.”

“We’ve done everything we can to get it done in time and to make it good enough for you, but delivery delays and Covid have completely destroyed us.”

“Half my team is still sick with Covid, and it’s impossible to finish the show.”

“I’m sorry, but I can’t give you what I have right now.”

Team members had been awake for “over 30 hours” trying to figure out how to put on the show, but they had “run out of time,” according to the Easy On Me singer.

“I’m so upset and embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone who has re-traveled.”

Please accept my heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience this has caused you.

“We’re working on it right now; we’re going to reschedule all of the dates, and I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it needs to be,” she added.

“It’s been impossible; we’ve been up against so much, and it simply isn’t ready.”

“Please accept my sincerest condolences.”

Adele’s fourth album 30 was released in early November, and her Las Vegas residency was set to begin on January 21 at Caesars Palace Hotel’s The Colosseum.

“We understand the disappointment surrounding Adele’s Weekends With Adele’s postponement,” Caesars Palace tweeted.

“Adele is a phenomenal artist who is completely devoted to her music and her fans.”

“It’s incredibly difficult to put on a show of this magnitude.”

Adele has our full support, and we are confident in the show she will present at The Colosseum.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Why has Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency? Singer postpones 24 US dates because ‘show isn’t ready’