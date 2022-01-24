Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been canceled following a rage-filled rant about a pool stunt.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency was canceled after a rage-filled rant about a swimming pool stunt.

Adele, the pop star, has canceled her Las Vegas residency after a furious outburst over a swimming pool stunt planned for the big-money shows.

The Brit was supposed to sing her hits while standing in the middle of one, but she refused because the final design reminded her of an “old pond.”

Last week, the 33-year-old Londoner cried as she announced the cancellation of her three-month run of concerts at Caesars Palace, just 24 hours before they were scheduled to begin.

According to a source in the United States, a plan was hatched for her to be hoisted into a pool during her Weekends With Adele shows, which sold for up to £9,000 per ticket.

“When she saw the finished design, she refused to participate,” they claimed.

“Adele described the pool as a ‘baggy old pond,’ and flatly refused to stand in the middle of it,” the source continued.

“The plan was to fill it with water on set while she was lifted up on a crane-type mechanism, giving the impression that she was floating on water.”

Because other stars such as Rod Stewart and Sting are booked at the same venue, fans will have to wait until next year for the shows to be rescheduled.

However, it is feared that they will never take place, similar to her two cancelled Wembley shows in 2017 that have yet to be rescheduled due to vocal cord damage.

Meanwhile, Adele will attend the Brit Awards next month, marking her first public appearance since the cancellation of the shows.

She will appear in the ceremony via video link-up on February 8, which is a disappointment for British organizers who had hoped she would attend in person.

For the two most important awards of the night, Best Album and Best Artist, the singer will compete against fellow Brit Ed Sheeran.

She has the potential to land four in total, but has chosen to remain in the United States in order to repair the damage caused by the surprise cancellations.

“We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” Adele said on FaceTime as she announced the news.

“We’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time,” she continued.

I’m devastated and humiliated, and I apologize to everyone who has traveled.”