Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been canceled – just 24 hours before the first show.

ADELE has canceled her residency in Las Vegas less than 24 hours before the first show.

The 33-year-old British pop star shared a tearful video on Instagram explaining why the highly-anticipated concerts will not take place, claiming that she and her team “ran out of time” due to “delays and Covid.”

“I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready,” she said.

We’ve done everything we can to get it done on time and to your satisfaction, but delivery delays and Covid have completely ruined us.

“Half of my team, half of my crew, is still down with Covid.

The show has been impossible to finish.

“I’m gutted because I can’t give you what I have now.”

Please accept my apologies for the late notice.

“We’ve been awake for more than 30 hours trying to figure it out, and we’re out of time.”

I’m very upset and embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone who has traveled again.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies.

We’re working on it right now, and we’ll reschedule all of the dates.

I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it needs to be for you.”

“I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible,” Adele added.

We’ve been through so much, and it still isn’t ready.”

According to The Sun, Adele’s residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum is expected to bring in £500,000 per show, with ticket prices ranging from £700 to £9000-plus.

“Even before the merchandising, she is expected to make over £500,000 per gig,” a source said.

“Caesars has rolled out the red carpet for her to be treated like the celebrity she is.”

After apparently already arriving in Vegas, a British fan named David posted a photo of an Adele billboard outside the venue last night.

“Christmas gift gone awry as my wife and daughter are on their way to meet me in Vegas and Adele has had to cancel,” he wrote.

“I’m hoping Adele is doing well.”

Three heart emojis were used by Abbey Clancy, a friend and model, in response to Adele’s video.

“Don’t apologize,” added US comedian Alexander Goldschmidt.

You’ve done everything you possibly can.

“You are our favorite!!!”

Following her announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

“I’m not mad at Adele, but I’m mad at her management,” one person wrote.

These ducks were supposed to be in a row weeks ago.

“They could have said so and rescheduled long before people started spending money to get to Vegas if they weren’t ready.”

I’m unable to cancel my hotel reservations.

They’re now…

