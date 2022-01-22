Adele’s Las Vegas shows were canceled after a series of heated arguments over staging.

Adele’s Las Vegas shows were canceled after a series of heated arguments over stage placement.

ADELE’s Las Vegas concerts were abruptly canceled after a series of heated arguments over staging derailed the show.

When she announced this week that her shows at Caesars Palace would not go ahead, she disappointed fans who had paid up to £9,000 for tickets.

She blamed the last-minute cancellation on “half her crew” being off work with Covid, in a tearful video posted on social media.

However, according to our sources, the show has been in jeopardy for some time due to behind-the-scenes conflicts, including with acclaimed set designer Esmeralda Devlin.

Esmeralda, a Brit, previously collaborated with Adele on her 2016 world tour.

However, it’s been reported that she and the Hello singer had a spat in the days leading up to the start of her most recent tour.

“Despite the set costing millions to put together, Adele was dissatisfied with the outcome, and she made her feelings very clear to Es,” a source told us.

“She was already nervous, and the breakup sent her into a panic because she needed everything to be perfect.”

The row, according to a second source, occurred after the production had already been thrown into disarray by “endless changes” to the running order.

“Because of the endless changes being made to the production, there was no real clarity around what Adele wanted for the show,” they said.

“While she has always preferred a stripped-down performance, it appeared that she was under pressure to come up with a massive extravaganza.”

“As a result, there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, which resulted in some pretty heated debates.”

“Most shows have teething issues of some sort, but there has been a sense for a long time that these shows are doomed.”

“It’s well known that Adele suffers from severe anxiety when performing live, so it’s difficult to imagine her going ahead with the show if she wasn’t happy.”

During the pre-sale period, Adele’s shows sold out instantly online, but prices on resale websites reportedly began dropping earlier this month.

And, interestingly, Caesars Palace did not mention Covid in a statement released last week, but did say, “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex.”

“Adele was ecstatic about these shows,” the source continued.

But when it came down to it, they couldn’t work because there was too much indecision and conflict.”

Our revelations come as Adele attempts to reclaim her fans’ trust by FaceTiming them and offering them free merchandise.

