Adele’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

How much money does Adele have?

Adele has been enjoying her post-divorce life from ex-husband Simon Konecki and is back in the spotlight.

In September of 2021, the singer went Instagram official with boyfriend Rich Paul, causing a frenzy among her fans.

Adele has amassed a massive fortune thanks to her impressive record sales and revenue generated from sold out tour dates.

Adele made more than (dollar)400 million from record sales and concert appearances.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is worth a whopping (dollar)190 million in 2022.

Her Las Vegas residency was postponed in January 2022, according to reports.

The singer explained why shows were abruptly postponed in an emotional video, citing “delivery delays and covid” as reasons.

In 2011, Adele began dating Simon Konecki, the CEO of the Drop4Drop charity.

On October 19, 2012, the couple gave birth to their son Angelo.

They reportedly married in secret in early 2017, though no exact date has been confirmed.

Following years of rumors that their marriage was on the rocks, the couple announced their separation in April 2019.

“Adele and her partner have split up,” the star’s spokesman confirmed.

“They intend to raise their son together in a loving manner.

“As usual, they request privacy.

There will be no more remarks.”

From announcing her relationship with Rich Paul to announcing her new album, Adele has had quite the year.

In addition to the celebrations, Adele will release a special titled Adele One Night Only, which will cover everything about her new album.

The CBS special featured an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she discussed the songs, her life after her divorce, her weight loss, and raising her son.

The show’s executive producers were Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins, and Raj Kapoor, in collaboration with Fulwell 73, Onward Productions, and Winfrey’s Harpo Productions.

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 8.30 p.m. EST, the special aired.

The show was broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount(plus) as well.

Her album was released on November 19th, after the special.

Adele has released three albums as of 2017, all of which have charted at number one in the United Kingdom.

Her first number one single, Someone Like You, was released in 2011, and her most recent single, Hello, was released in 2015.

Rolling In The Deep, Make You Feel My Love, Turning Tables, and Set Fire To The Rain are among Adele’s other smash hits.

She also had the opportunity to perform a cover of the theme song in 2012…

