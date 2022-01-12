Adele’s New “Oh My God” Music Video Showcases Her Many Brilliant Sides

Adele’s New Music Video for “Oh My God” Showcases Her Many Brilliant Sides

Adele’s new music video for “Oh My God,” from her 30 album, has been released, and it’s nearly unstoppable.

Following the release of the music video on Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer has received positive feedback, with Adele looking stunning in a variety of outfits and hairdos, possibly singing about her new-ish boyfriend, Rich Paul, as some speculate.

While chaos reigns supreme in the music video, Adele remains a constant force.

Acrobat dancers flail around her.

A python and a horse also appear.

In true Adele fashion, the music video is full of symbolism.

Adele teased the music video on Tuesday afternoon, and fans quickly flocked to the video’s burning chair and its significance on social media.

@adkinsupremecy and @adeledrinkswine, two Adele fan accounts, each posted side-by-side images comparing the “Oh My God” music video to “Rolling in the Deep.”

“I AM HER, BUT STRONGER,” Adele said. (hashtag)OMGAdelepic.twitter.com10HdTFGC1w

Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, has been certified 3X platinum in the United States, and it was an instant hit when it was released in November.

It was her first album since the release of 25 in 2015.

Adele has been open about the album’s creation and how far she’s grown since her split from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son, Angelo.

In March, Adele and Konecki finalized their divorce.

Adele admitted in a lengthy social media post that the new album wasn’t anything like she had envisioned after the success of 25.

“When I first started it nearly three years ago, I wasn’t even close to where I’d hoped to be.”

“In fact, quite the opposite,” Adele wrote.

“I’ve always relied on routine and consistency for a sense of security.

And yet, there I was, willingly or not, plunging into a quagmire of chaos and inner turmoil!”

For the music video for “Oh My God,” Adele reunited with director Sam Brown.

Brown also directed her 2010 music video for “Rolling in the Deep,” which she shared on Instagram after its release.

