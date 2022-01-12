Adele’s video for “Oh My God” contains hidden images from her past.

For Adele’s legions of fans, her return to the spotlight has been a joyous occasion.

In 2021, the Grammy-winning singer released her album 30, which was her first in six years.

Adele’s 30 is, like her previous albums, a snapshot of the singer’s life at that age.

She said the album was about “divorce, babe” in her first-ever Instagram Live, but it’s about much more than her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Adele was back and here to stay when she released the smash single “Easy On Me” as the lead single from her album 30.

The song has spent eight weeks (and counting) at the top of the charts.

The album has already been certified three times platinum with over 3 million copies sold, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She released the album’s second single, “Oh My God,” in early 2022.

Fans were particularly enthralled by the song’s music video.

Some eagle-eyed Adele fans even spotted a hidden Easter egg in plain sight.

Adele has made a habit of including chairs in her videos.

They’ve appeared in a number of Adele visuals, from “Easy On Me” to her hit early songs “Hometown Glory” and “Rolling In the Deep,” and they’re either shown empty or with Adele seated and singing.

Rather than just one stationary chair, the “Oh My God” video featured several wooden chairs in various positions, from fallen on the ground to hanging from the ceiling.

A single wooden chair is engulfed in flames near the video’s conclusion.

The burning chair, according to a Twitter account dedicated to Adele, was interpreted as a symbolic burning of her past and a sign that she was “moving on.”

This isn’t the first time 30 has paid tribute to Adele’s past music videos.

For example, “Easy On Me” is a song about letting go of the past and starting over.

She’s seen moving out of her house in the music video for the song, which is the same house she moved into in the 2015 video for her single “Hello.”

It’s possible that the link between the “Oh My God” video and previous videos isn’t just fans reading too much into it.

Adele and the same director collaborated on the “Oh…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.