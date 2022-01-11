Adidas and Prada have collaborated on a new Re-Nylon Collection, which you can purchase here.

Adidas and Prada have collaborated on a new Re-Nylon collection, which is available now.

We can’t wait to get our hands on ADIDAS’ collaboration with Prada for an ultra-luxe collection.

Their Re-Nylon collection is a must-have for any sports or fashion fan, and you can get it here.

Adidas’ latest collaboration with Prada is not to be missed by fitness enthusiasts and fashionistas alike.

The new collection is not to be missed because it combines “Prada’s expert craftsmanship with adidas’ lineage of sportswear innovation.”

The stunning collection reimagines luxury sportswear with an emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly apparel.

Set your alarms for January 13th, when it will be available exclusively at adidas.com and Prada.

The adidas Forum High and Low silhouettes are elevated in this 21-piece collection, which includes ready-to-wear, accessories, and bags.

Prada’s signature pieces, such as the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Track Coat, adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Tracksuit, adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Sweater, adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Hooded Jacket, and adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Hat, will be reworked with iconic adidas branding in ready-to-wear pieces.

Prada’s historic enameled triangle logo and adidas’ iconic black with white stripes are expected.

Prada has also made each piece in Italy, using “the brand’s signature, infinitely recyclable Re-Nylon fabric.”

Prada Re-Nylon is a “ground-breaking textile created through the recycling of plastic waste collected from oceans and textile fiber waste,” and it reflects Prada’s environmentally conscious philosophy and commitment to more sustainable practices.

If you like what you see, you can shop the entire limited-edition collection at adidas.com.

