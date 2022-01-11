Adrian Dunbar, who previously starred in Line of Duty, has begun filming for the new crime thriller Ridley.

Adrian Dunbar, who starred in Line of Duty, has started filming for the new crime thriller Ridley.

Adrian Dunbar, who starred in LINE of Duty, has begun filming for his new crime thriller Ridley, which will be his first major television appearance.

The popular BBC crime drama’s star will play another detective in the new series, which is his first confirmed project since the controversial series six finale.

Terence Maynard (Time, Coronation Street) plays DCI Paul Goodwin, George Bukhari (Years and Years, The A Word) plays DC Darren Lakhan, and Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call the Midwife) plays pathologist Dr Wendy Newstone in the highly anticipated thriller.

Bhavna Limbachia (Citizen Khan, Coronation Street), Aidan McArdle (The Trial of Christine Keeler, The Fall), and Julie Graham (Shetland, Penance) are among the regular cast members.

The 62-year-old Northern Irishman is ecstatic to be part of the series, which was created by Vera and written by Paul Matthew Thompson.

“Ridley has started shooting, and we couldn’t be happier,” Adrian said.

“Despite the cold weather, everything from the cast and crew to the catering is top-notch.

“Bronagh Waugh has seamlessly stepped into her character’s shoes, and we’ve been joined by some fantastic actors with more on the way.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever approached a production with more excitement and enthusiasm,” he previously stated.

“As an actor, I understand how rare it is to be given such a wonderful opportunity, and the combination of Polly Hill and Chloe Tucker at ITV and Jonathan Fisher at West Road Pictures ensures that we are in safe and creative hands.”

“Jonathan and I worked closely together on the incredibly successful series Blood, and I’m confident we can bring some of that magic to Ridley,” he continued.

“Here’s to bringing the team together and creating a show that will be both entertaining and engaging for the audience.”

“It’s a real thrill for filming to be underway with such a top-notch cast starring alongside Adrian Dunbar and led by a superb production team,” said co-creator Jonathan Fisher.

We’re very excited to introduce our audience to this exciting new detective series.”

Ridley will center on charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who has decided to retire after 25 years as a homicide detective.

He will be replaced by his former mentee, acting DI Carol Forman, after being forced out of his beloved job.

Carol, on the other hand, enlists Ridley’s assistance in a particularly difficult murder case, in which the investigation “takes a dark and unexpected turn.”

Ridley will explore thought-provoking crime stories in an…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.