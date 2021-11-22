Adrian Young of No Doubt is recuperating from a gruesome injury.

After an accident left him with two large pieces of glass lodged in his left hand, the musician, who has performed in the rock band for years, revealed on social media over the weekend that he recently went to the doctors and would be undergoing surgery.

Young, 52, posted the news on Instagram on Sunday, along with a graphic photo of his hand, which was covered in blood and was being treated by a medical professional.

The image was preceded by a warning about the post’s graphic nature.

Young clarified his situation in the caption, saying, “I had an accident last night and there are two large pieces of glass embedded in the palm of my hand,” adding, “gonna have surgery to remove today.”

While Young did not provide any additional information about the incident, sources told TMZ that the gruesome injury occurred while Young was preparing dinner at his home over the weekend.

According to the sources, Young was holding a glass in his hand when he tripped and it shattered.

Young was left with two large pieces of glass embedded in his hand as well as several deep cuts as a result of the incident.

According to the sources, Young was taken to the emergency room right away for treatment, where he presumably snapped that gruesome photo.

During Young’s initial trip to the emergency room, doctors were unable to successfully remove all of the glass from his hand.

On Sunday, Young was scheduled to have surgery to remove the remaining glass from his hand, as he stated in his post.

According to TMZ’s sources, the procedure was “relatively minor,” and Young is expected to recover fully and return to drumming.

It’s unclear how long Young will be out of commission or how long his recovery will take.

No further statements have been made by Young or No Doubt about the incident or the musician’s recovery.

Many of Young’s fans were quick to wish him well in the aftermath of the terrifying accident.

“A drummer’s nightmare,” Dirty Heads drummer Matt Ochoa exclaimed.

“Sending positive vibes!” someone else wrote, while another added, “hoping for a safe surgery and quick recovery!” and a third said, “sorry to hear that, wishing you a quick recovery.”

