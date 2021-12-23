Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, has been drug-free for more than three decades.

Adrienne Banfield-Norris is marking a significant milestone in her life.

On Wednesday, the TV personality shared a message on Instagram about her sobriety journey with her daughter Jada Pinkett Smith and granddaughter Willow Smith, who co-hosts Red Table Talk with her.

“I’m outside and I just wanted to take a few minutes to be peaceful and still,” Banfield-Norris says in her video.

“Today is my clean date, my anniversary,” says the narrator.

“For 31 years, one day at a time.”

Banfield-Norris previously detailed her battle with narcotics addiction on previous episodes of Red Table Talk, revealing that she had abused drugs for over 20 years, mostly heroin.

“Running in and out, and just that revolving door — you know, trying to put my life back together,” she wrote on Instagram.

She said she eventually got clean because she decided to “surrender” to the reality of her situation.

She admitted, “It was a struggle to surrender.”

“However, surrender was the catalyst for my life’s transformation.”

She also quoted a section of the Narcotics Anonymous Basic Text that she thought was particularly relevant to her own experience.

“We all face the same dilemma when we reach the end of the road and discover that we can no longer function as human beings, whether with or without drugs,” Banfield-Norris said. “We either continue as best we can until we reach the bitter end — jails, institutions, or death — or find a new way to live.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call the SAMHSA’s substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

