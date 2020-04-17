Adrin Uribe the coronavirus ruined important plans with his Brazilian girlfriend

Mexico City.-The comediansAdrin Uribe and Eugenio DerbezThey participated in a video call in which they aired some of the things they live day by day and even gave details of their partners.

Through his Instagram account, the interpreter of Armando Hoyos published the recording in which both are seen from the comfort of their homes. At a certain point Uribe touches on the subject ofcoronavirus.

Adrin confessed to his partner and friend thatthis year he was going to meet his in-laws, but due to the pandemic, everything remained in plans and had to be postponed until further notice

With my girlfriend we are going to go toBrazil, we are going to go meet meus sogros (my in-laws). The only thing I don’t like is that every time they talk to me I feel like I’m seeing the Stop of suffering, he said.

Although the 47-year-old actor avoided saying how old the difference is between him and his girlfriendThuany Martins, s hinted that they are separated by quite a few months.

Months, a stream of months, but months nothing more, he explained.

Source:TV Notes