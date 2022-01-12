Adult Bathroom Essentials

Adults’ Bathroom Must-Haves

We rounded up everything you need for your bathroom, from bamboo bath mats and sustainable toilet paper to sophisticated toilet plungers and shower organizers.

We hand-picked these items because we adore them, and we hope you will as well.

If your bathroom doesn’t feel like a zen space where you could spend all night unwinding after a long day, it’s time for a makeover.

It can be difficult to transform your bathroom into a functional space that can meet the personal needs of you and your guests, especially since some bathroom necessities, such as a toilet plunger, aren’t exactly fashionable.

However, we combed the internet for the best bathroom upgrades that won’t break the bank and will transform your space into a haven.

Our picks for transforming your bathroom from drab to fab are listed below.

It’s a no-brainer to keep toilet paper in your bathroom, but it’s also critical to think about the environment when wiping.

Cloud Paper is a tree-free, sustainable paper company that sells toilet paper made entirely of ultra-soft bamboo.

In addition to using environmentally friendly toilet paper, Fohm’s gentle, pH-balanced cleanser will pamper your bum.

The Bathroom Kit is for those who have sensitive skin or prefer the feel of wipes but don’t want to clog their toilet.

The kit includes a touchless dispenser, one cleanser cartridge (good for two people for three months), and 3M strips for easy wall mounting.

Glass soap bottles not only add a nice touch to your counter, but they also help you save money by reducing the amount of plastic you use.

This soap from La Compagnie de Provence is one of our favorites.

The combination of the rose scent and a luxurious blend of almond oil, olive oil, and grape seed oil is unbeatable.

Monograms are a simple way to dress up everyday items like hand towels.

Simply hang or place this near the counter for guests to use instead of looking for something to wipe their hands with.

This bamboo shower mat, unlike most fabric bath mats, is water, stain, and mildew resistant, preventing you or your guests from slipping.

