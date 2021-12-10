Adult Problems and Ugliness Were Featured in Ron Howard’s ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Experience

Adult Problems and Ugliness Featured in Ron Howard’s ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Experience

While Ron Howard appreciates his time on The Andy Griffith Show, it wasn’t all roses.

During his time as the young Opie Taylor, the now 67-year-old filmmakeractor admits to having some negative experiences, including being exposed to vulgar language, explicit images, and homophobia.

It’s an unexpected revelation about the family-friendly 1960s sitcom.

Howard has been playing Opie, the son of Mayberry Sheriff Andy Taylor, on The Andy Griffith Show since he was six years old.

He was exposed to a lot of swearing from the cast and crew on set when he was a kid.

They all swore like sailors, he writes in his new book, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, and made no attempt to censor themselves, including their language or the topics they discussed on set.

Howard even noticed explicit drawings on the set’s bathroom walls.

His father explained to him that while some men enjoyed drawing such images, Howard should never attempt to draw them himself.

He was not only exposed to profane language and images, but he also spent time on set with a crew who drank excessively.

He admits that some people would get sloshed by noon.

Furthermore, because it was the 1960s, nearly the entire crew smoked on set.

The smoke in the air, according to Howard, often burned his eyes.

Today is the 64th birthday of Opie Taylor (Ron Howard).

pic.twitter.comEBtXl9rKNh We’re all getting old(er) together!

The Andy Griffith Show’s cast and crew were nice to Howard, but not to everyone else on set.

Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle, was one of the cast members who was gay, though he didn’t come out until 2013.

When Howard’s back was turned, some of the crew hurled homophobic epithets at him, and they never tried to hide their prejudices from him.

He also saw co-stars Andy Griffith and Don Knotts go through difficult times in their marriages, and Howard got a lot of advice from them.

Both men were seeing therapists at the time, and Howard overheard them talking about their sessions.

Griffith’s worst moments were also witnessed by him.

The show’s star returned from a Christmas break with a bandaged hand.

When questioned, he claimed that he had become enraged after getting drunk and punched a hole in the wall…

