Adult Timeline of ‘The Legend of Zelda’, Simplified, From ‘Wind Waker’ to ‘Spirit Tracks’

Nintendo claims that after the final battle in Ocarina of Time, the official Legend of Zelda timeline splits in three.

The Downfall Timeline begins if Link fails to defeat Ganondorf, leading to games such as A Link to the Past and the Oracle games.

After Princess Zelda sent him back in time, the Child Timeline follows Link.

In the dark future of Ocarina of Time, the Adult Timeline follows the decimated Hyrule.

From Wind Waker to Spirit Tracks, here’s a simplified version of The Legend of Zelda Adult Timeline.

After defeating Ganondorf in the future in Ocarina of Time, Princess Zelda believed she made the right decision by sending Link back in time.

In The Legend of Zelda Adult Timeline, however, Hyrule was doomed without a hero.

When Ganondorf reappeared, Hyrule lacked a legendary hero to confront him.

Ganondorf had free reign over the kingdom.

Din, Farore, and Nayru, the three Golden Goddesses, had no choice but to submerge Hyrule.

Hyrule and Ganondorf were sealed beneath a Great Sea.

The survivors established new communities on Hyrule’s highest mountaintops and peaks, such as Outset Island and Windfall Island.

Ganondorf, on the other hand, was not going to go down without a fight.

In The Legend of Zelda Adult Timeline, he reappeared with plans to reclaim Hyrule.

He started looking for Princess Zelda, but he accidentally kidnapped a young girl named Aryll.

To save her, her brother Link embarked on an adventure with a band of pirates led by Captain Tetra.

The last King of Hyrule, however, revealed Tetra to be the long-lost Princess Zelda.

Link and Tetra fought Ganondorf as a team.

Along with the old kingdom of Hyrule, he was forever washed away.

Link and Tetra were tasked with finding land on which to build a New Hyrule.

In the next era of The Legend of Zelda Adult Timeline, Link, Tetra, and her pirates set sail for faraway lands to found New Hyrule.

Link and the captain, on the other hand, were whisked away into the World of the Ocean King in Phantom Hourglass.

To save Tetra from a monstrous creature known as Bellum, Link joined forces with the greedy captain Linebeck.

They went back to their world and continued their search.

