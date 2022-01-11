Under (dollar)30, Aerie Has 10 Can’t-Miss Deals

Aerie Has 10 Can’t-Miss Deals for Less Than (dollar)30

Sweaters, activewear, loungewear, and dresses are all 60% off at Aerie.

If you want to update your wardrobe with some on-trend, budget-friendly pieces, Aerie is the place to go.

They offer fashionable and high-performance activewear.

The sweaters have a luxurious look and feel.

You’ll want to spend every day, seven days a week, in their ultra-comfy loungewear.

They create pieces that you’ll want to keep forever in addition to staying on top of the latest fashion trends.

If you%20want%20to%20shop%20but%20your%20wallet%20says%20no,%20you%20are%20in%20luck%20because%2060%%20off%20with%20prices%20as%20low%20as%20(dollar)30.

Yes, you read that right.

The best time to open your store is now.

Those are, without a doubt, your new favorite leggings.

They’re soft and comfortable, and they’ll accompany you everywhere.

There are also black and olive green options.

Just because you have to leave the house doesn’t mean you can’t be dressed comfortably.

This skirt has the softest, most comfortable pajamas feel, but it’s also very stylish.

This is a versatile skirt that can be dressed up or down.

There are also camel and black colors to choose from.

Aerie has the most stylish sports bras.

It’s super soft, supportive, lightweight, and quick-drying, and it comes in five gorgeous colors.

You can, of course, wear bike shorts outside of the gym, but these textured, floral shorts will inspire you to work up a sweat.

Yes, jogging pants can be fashionable.

These are attractive on the outside and comfortable on the inside.

They’re made from a soft, stretchy ribbed fabric.

You can choose from six beautiful colors.

Tennis skirts continue to be popular on and off the court.

It can be styled or worn for a match…

