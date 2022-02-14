Aerie’s 10 Undies For (dollar)38 Sale Has 10 Must-Have Pants

That isn’t a typo.

For the price of (dollar)38, you can get ten pairs of pants.

It’s not a trick of the light.

Yes, you can get ten pairs of pants for (dollar)38 from Aerie; deals like this don’t come around very often, so you should take advantage of them when they do.

You can shop this deal if you have a Real Rewards account (which is free).

Otherwise, you can get six pairs for (dollar)30, which is a good deal, but why not pay (dollar)3.80 per pair?

Thongs, boyfriefs, bikinis, cheekies, boyshorts, high cut, and high waisted styles are all available at Aerie in a variety of great colors and styles.

If having too many options overwhelms you, we’ve narrowed it down with our list of Aerie’s ten must-have undies.

With its exaggerated lace waistband, the Tinsel Lace Thong is soft, stretchy, and ultra-glam.

These thongs are available in four different colors.

This is the ideal combination of entertaining and usefulness.

It’s practical because it’s no-show underwear that can be worn under fitted clothing, such as your favorite leggings, without showing any panty lines.

What could be more enjoyable than tie dye?

These Picnic Lace bikini-cut panties are so cute, and there’s even a matching lace bralette.

These undies are also available in navy and black.

Because this style is so cozy and comfortable, it is Aerie’s best-selling fit.

Ten different colors and patterns are available for the boybriefs.

Floral for spring isn’t a new idea, but it’s a classic for a reason.

Sunflower Lace Boyfriefs are incredibly soft, comfortable, and enjoyable.

These are also available in five different color combinations and patterns.

This thong will be your favorite in every color (there are six to choose from).

It has a soft texture and is seamless, so no more pantylines.

A lace-trimmed thong is a classic, but this sunflower pattern adds a fun twist.

The Aerie Real Me Thong Underwear is made from the stretchiest fabric the brand has to offer.

It’s buttery soft and can be worn with anything…

