AeroGarden’s hydroponic herb garden is available today at Amazon for half the price.

Growing a garden is now high-tech. Say goodbye to this pathetic parsley and the battered basil with this hydroponic AeroGarden – available at Amazon for half the price. Only today you can grow your own products without soil! Or chaos! Or a lot of effort at all! The black version of this gorgeous gadget usually costs $400 (the white $294), but today you can buy both colors for just $200. Think of all the money that you will save in the long run.

Working in the garden is so easy that even black thumbs take advantage. Simply add the natural, non-GM, pre-seeded pods, add water, and you will see sprouts in days and a full-blown harvest in weeks. The kit contains pods for Genovese basil, Thai basil, parsley, Italian parsley, thyme, chives and mint as well as liquid plant food from Miracle-Gro.

These containers hold nine plants up to 24 inches tall. Bring the greens with you! (Don’t see sprouts? There is a 100% germ guarantee.)

Best part? You don’t have to remember to water! The device automatically switches the Grow Lights LED on and off and reminds you when to add water and food.

Would you like to check on your green friends while you’re away? Use the AeroGarden app to view the status or turn the lights on and off. Sweet.



"We really enjoyed growing our herbs with the AeroGarden," says a satisfied customer. "It took about 5 minutes to set up, and our herbs sprouted in no time. We never had our own garden, so it was a big deal that saw our herbs grow. The size is great for our medium-sized kitchen. It fits perfectly! In all seriousness, the AeroGarden was a pleasure. It's amazing how easy it was to set up, maintain and watch the herbs grow quickly!"

