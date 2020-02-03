Aerosmith’s Medley of Hits at the 2020 Grammys Will Make You Not Want to Miss a Thing

Aerosmith had us “Livin’ on the Edge” with their red-hot performance at the 2020 Grammys.

On Sunday, the rock legends took the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as they are the recipients of this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year Award. Ahead of the awards show, the Recording Academy promised that Steven Tyler and company would have a career-spanning performance—and, boy, did they deliver.

Aerosmith kicked off the medley with “Livin’ on the Edge,” where they did crowd work. We’re, obviously, referencing to the moment Tyler shared with Lizzo during this part of the performance.

Unsurprisingly, Run-D.M.C joined Aerosmith for a joint performance of “Walk This Way.” As you may know, in 1986, the hip hop group dropped a cover of the track with Tyler on vocals and Joe Perry on guitar.

Clearly, these veterans still have it as they didn’t miss a single beat throughout the performance.

Of course, following today’s tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, it wasn’t surprising when Run-D.M.C held up Bryant’s Lakers jersey mid-song.

The rock medley was performed in front of celeb attendees including host Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi, Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and more.

On Friday, the famed rock group was honored at an annual pre-Grammys event, the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year gala. It’s said Johnny Depp joined his Hollywood Vampires band mates, shock rocker Alice Cooper and Perry, for a performance of “Train Kept a Rollin'” with the guests of honor themselves.

Additional performers included John Legend singing “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” the Jonas Brothers performing “Crazy,” Jessie J rocking out to “I’ll Be Home Tonight” and so much more.

Aerosmith isn’t new to the Grammys stage as they’ve won four times, with 14 total career nominations under their belt. In fact, the band made their Grammys stage debut almost 30 years ago at the 33rd Grammy Awards. They performed “Come Together.”

The 2020 Grammy Awards were held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center and aired live on CBS.

Check out a full list of 2020 Grammy Award winners.