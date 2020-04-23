Aerosoles has reduced all cute, comfortable shoes you want to live this season by 35 percent

Yahoo Life strives to offer you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a percentage of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Aerosoles offers all the shoes you need for spring and summer. (Photo credit: aerosols)

Aerosoles makes shoes that are so comfortable that you feel like you’re walking on clouds. This promise is built directly into the name. If you want to improve your shoe game for spring and summer, would you rather not float than walk?

The popular brand, which expertly blends style and portability, has just announced a 35 percent discount on the entire sale with free shipping, without the need for a code. Simply add all of your favorite shoes to your Aerosoles cart and the discount will be applied automatically.

But hurry up – the sale only lasts until April 26th. And if you add your email address to their mailing list to find out about future sales, the brand will donate $ 1 to Feeding America.

We’ve searched Aerosoles’ online selection to find the easiest, most comfortable, and most beautiful shoes on the market, and we’re telling you our favorite selection. We can also predict with certainty that we will live in them

Styles all summer long.



Leader in bone (Image credit: Aerosols)

These are not typical ballerinas. We love the vintage cut from the 1940s, which looks taller and narrower at the foot – and the tiny, stacked heel for more arch support. They are made from supple leather and are available in four perfect neutral tones.

Buy it: Front Runner in Bone, $ 58 (was $ 89), aerosoles.com



East Coast in Black Combo (Photo credit: Aerosole)

With an elegant fabric and a walk-in 1-inch block heel, these slip-on mules combine form and function in true aerosoles style. Available in seven prints, they are versatile enough to carry around the house or for your big return to the office.

Buy it: East Coast in Black Combo, $ 52 (was $ 110), aerosoles.com



Red leather home run (Image credit: Aerosols)

These cheerful ballerinas are so classic and effortless that you never want to take them off. They are available in 13 colors (like this striking cherry red), textures and prints. Slide them every day of the week; They go with everything in your closet.

The story goes on

Buy it: red leather home run, $ 58 (previously $ 89), aerosoles.com



Orange leather paramus (Image credit: Aerosols)

Adorable espadrilles in seven soft leathers? Register with us. These rope-wrapped soles never seem to go out of style, and the orange criss-cross leather upper gives this pair the kick it needs.

Buy it: Paramus in orange leather, $ 62 (previously $ 95), aerosoles.com



Erie made of black leather (Photo credit: aerosols)

If you’re wearing a pair of heels this summer, let it be. We are all about a chunky block heel from the 90s (this 2 ¼ inch), a soft leather strap and all-day comfort that never goes out of style.

Buy it: Erie in black leather, $ 64 (was $ 99), aerosoles.com



Rossie made of light pink leather (Photo credit: Aerosole)

These slim and versatile shoes ensure that you feel comfortable all year round. We can’t wait to wear them with a sleeveless maxi dress. They are available in five soft leather colors and have an elastic back. They fit like a glove.

Buy it: Rossie in light pink leather, $ 64 (previously $ 99), aerosoles.com



Lewis made of black leather (Photo credit: aerosols)

Black strappy sandals are a staple in every closet – and if not, they should be. This pair has crossed leather straps and a polished brass buckle. They are also available in five other colors if you want to go beyond black.

Buy it: Lewis in black leather, $ 62 (previously $ 95), aerosoles.com



Hemp stick in dark yellow nubuck (Photo credit: aerosols)

These slip-ons with comfort technology in the soles are available in seven suede and leather tones and form the perfect middle ground between sneakers and chic flats. They’re also ultra-light, so you can easily put them in a shopping bag for a weekend on the shore.

Buy it: Hempstead in Dark Yellow Nubuck, $ 64 (previously $ 99), aerosoles.com



Crown Point in Denim Combo (Photo credit: Aerosole)

These elegant slippers are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, with the style of an evening shoe and the relaxed comfort of a flip-flop. With a knotted detail and available in five colors, these are the shoes you keep on the door and basically wear every day.

Buy it: Crown Point in Denim Combo, $ 45 (previously $ 69), aerosoles.com



Hoboken in Mid Blue (Photo credit: Aerosole)

These supportive sandals use comfort technology in the sole and flexible straps for ultimate wearability. Its 1-inch white platform adds just the right modern touch, and its microfiber lining feels like butter on your skin. Choose from six colors and patterns.

Buy it: Hoboken in Mid Blue, $ 38 (was $ 59), aerosoles.com

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle::

follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest For uninterrupted inspiration that is delivered fresh to your feed every day

Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Login here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.