aespa made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The First K-pop Girl Group to Perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was aespa.

In November of that year,

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was held on November 25 in New York City.

The K-pop group aespa performed GISELLE, WINTER, KARINA, and NINGNING during the famous parade.

As a result, aespa became the second K-pop group to perform at the popular Thanksgiving event, and the first K-pop girl group.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is held in New York City.

The parade, which includes floats, balloons, and performances, is televised.

aespa, Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Kristin Chenoweth, Kim Petras, Jordan Fisher, Andy Grammer, Nelly, Mickey Guyton, Foreigner, Jimmie Allen, Tauren Wells, Girls5eva, Darren Criss, Chris Lane, Rob Thomas, Kelly Rowland, Zoe Wees, and Tai Verdes all performed in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The cast of Sesame Street and Blue’s Clues hosts Steve, Joe, and Josh also participated in the parade.

aespa in Times Square, New York City!

On @Spotify, tweet us your favorite aespa lyrics!

https:t.co9OOIJcVqjm (hashtag)aespa(hashtag)Savage(hashtag)[email protected]@[email protected] (hashtag)aespa(hashtag)Savage(hashtag)[email protected]@[email protected]

TXT: Yeonjun and Taehyun Cover Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi’s Song “Stay”

On October 1st,

Savage, aespa’s debut EP, was released on May 5.

“Aenergy,” “Savage,” “I’ll Make You Cry,” “Yeppi Yeppi,” “Iconic,” and “Lucid Dream” are among the EP’s six songs.

On the Billboard 200 chart, she is number 20.

The EP’s lead single, “Savage,” was performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by the K-pop group.

GISELLE, WINTER, KARINA, and NINGNING were among the stars who appeared on Olay’s “Her Future is STEM-sational” float for the event.

The float “celebrates and inspires” women of all ages to “shoot for the stars in pursuing opportunities, studies, and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM),” according to Macy’s.

aespa became the first K-pop girl group to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with their performance of “Savage.”

Twice, ATEEZ, and NCT 127 will all embark on new world tours.

NCT 127 made history as the first K-pop group to ever perform at the parade in 2019, when they performed “Highway to Heaven.”

Both NCT 127 and aespa debuted with SM Entertainment.

In 2020, SM Entertainment released the aespa GISELLE, WINTER, KARINA, and NINGNING.

The name “ae” (Avatar and Experience) is combined with “aspect” (two sides) to form the band’s name.

Each member of the group is expected to…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.