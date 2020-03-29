Affordable Puzzles—and Amazingly Unique Ones Worth the Splurge

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One of the best ways to stay entertained at home is a truly tried and true activity: putting together a puzzle!

Whether you engage the whole family or just do one by yourself, puzzles are fun, challenging, and intensely satisfying—once it’s finished, of course. We’ve rounded up all the best affordable puzzles, along with some incredibly unique ones you may just want to spend a few extra bucks on for a 3D puzzle that has a different shade of color on each piece, one shaped like your breakfast, another one reminiscent of Tetris, and so much more.

Find the puzzle that’s the missing piece to your home entertainment and shop below!

