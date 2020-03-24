African jazz legend Manu Dibango dies at 86 from coronavirus

The Cameroonian saxophonist and singer Manu Dibango, one of the giants of African jazz, died on Tuesday at the age of 86 in a hospital in the Paris region where he was hospitalized by the coronavirus, sources around him reported.

The announcement of the disappearance of “Papy Groove” was made on the musician’s own Facebook page, in which it was explained that his funeral will be “in strict family privacy”, but also that a tribute will be paid later, ” when it is possible”.

The African jazz legend, the 1972 author of the worldwide hit “Soul Makossa”, had reported his hospitalization by COVID-19 last week and had then stated his willingness to be able to meet with his audience “soon”.

Manu Dibango was born in December 1933 in the Cameroonian city of Douala and had his first musical experiences in the Protestant temple where his mother conducted the choir.

In France, where he went to study in the late 1940s, he learned to play the piano and saxophone, came into direct contact with jazz and began his career as an artist. But it was in Brussels in the 1950s that his jazz became Africanized in contact with Congolese musicians.

His “Soul Makossa” was popularized by New York discographers and made him popularly known worldwide. He was also the subject of a dispute with

Michael Jackson

, whom he accused of having plagiarized a fragment in his album “Thriller”, litigation that was closed thanks to a financial agreement. .