After 11 years apart, Catelynn Lowell’s brother Nick, 14, reunites with his biological father.

After 11 years apart, CATELYNN Lowell’s half-brother Nick has reconnected with his biological father.

Nick, 14, posted a sweet photo of him and his father, smiling at the camera and holding hands.

“Reconnected after 11 years.:)” wrote the adolescent on the sweet photo.

While Catelynn didn’t respond to the photo, her Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood expressed her condolences.

“No! you are too tall now grrr! I remember saying Amber hey when you were little…lol so happy for you hun love you,” she wrote.

Nick and Catelynn share the same mother, April, and Nick’s father is thought to have been absent for years.

The MTV star has previously offered to adopt his younger brother if things with their mother became too difficult.

April battled alcoholism as they grew up, and Catelynn previously claimed she would “pass out” in front of them on a regular basis.

“If my mother derails again,” she said in 2012, “I will step in and adopt my brother,” adding that her husband Tyler Baltierra was on board with the plan.

Fans of Teen Mom were taken aback when Nick made an appearance alongside Catelynn in an episode earlier this month.

Viewers were taken aback by how “mature” the rarely-seen adolescent appeared onscreen.

Catelynn mentioned in the episode that Nick now has a girlfriend and expressed her concerns about him practicing safe sex.

“I’m going to do everything I can to help my brother not suffer the same consequences,” Catelynn said while sitting with her family.

She then offered to buy condoms for him if he wanted to have sex.

The MTV star’s worries stem from her difficult adolescent pregnancy, which resulted in her and Tyler placing their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption.

The couple has two daughters, Novalee, six, and Vaeda, two, in addition to Carly.

Rya Rose Baltierra, the MTV couple’s daughter, was born on August 28.

