After 13 years, Britney Spears’ conservatorship has come to an end.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is drawing to a close.

On Friday, November 1, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the conservatorship.

Both the estate and the individual conservatorships are coming to an end.

E! News was present at the hearing, but Britney did not show up.

The move comes weeks after Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, stated in an October interview that

“The time has come for Ms.” said a court filing on February 28.

“Freedom for Britney Spears.”

Spears has expressed her desire to end the conservatorship she has been under for so long, pleading with the Court to ‘let her have her life back,’ without an evaluation, recently attending two Court hearings and asking this Court directly to end the conservatorship,” he wrote in the documents.

“With the consent of all parties, it is respectfully submitted that the time has arrived.”

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, stated his support for ending the conservatorship in a report filed by his legal team in November.

He’d been the conservator of her estate for 13 years, and in August, he filed a petition to have the conservatorship terminated.

Later that month, Jamie was removed as conservator of the estate, a “massive” legal victory for Britney, according to her lawyer.

At the time, John Zabel, a certified public accountant, was appointed as her estate’s temporary conservator.

“Jamie adores and supports his daughter in an unconditional way.”

In the November report, Jamie’s legal team stated, “Full stop.”

“Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her, just as he has for the rest of her life.”

This included serving as her conservator for the past 13 years.

It now entails her Conservatorship being terminated.”

Britney spoke out about the conservatorship at a hearing in June, calling it “abusive” and requesting that it be terminated without further psychological evaluation.

According to a Variety transcript, she stated, “I just want my life back.”

“It’s been 13 years now.”

It’s sufficient.

I haven’t owned money in a long time.

And it is my hope and dream that none of this will be put to the test.”

Jamie has also been accused of “financial mismanagement and other issues” involving Britney’s estate by her attorney, who has promised to investigate these claims.

Jamie’s lawyers, on the other hand, wrote in an August filing that he “has dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate.”

