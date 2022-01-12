Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman after 13 years of dating.

It’s a resounding yes for Simon Cowell.

According to E! News, the 62-year-old American Idol judge is engaged to Lauren Silverman.

On Christmas Eve in Barbados, he proposed.

Simon proposed to his girlfriend during a family vacation, according to People.

According to the outlet, Lauren’s eldest child Adam, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman, and their 7-year-old son Eric witnessed the proposal.

The newly engaged couple began dating in 2004 after meeting at a Caribbean resort.

When Simon announced in July 2013 that he was expecting his first child with Lauren, she was still legally married to her ex-husband.

Lauren divorced Andrew, a real estate mogul and a friend of Simon’s, in December of that year.

In a 2014 interview with The Mirror, Simon admitted, “It’s not something I’m proud of or want to happen in terms of hurting anyone.”

“It just happened.”

“You have to face it head on.”

“You must accept the blame and responsibility,” he went on to say.

“All I can say is take things day by day and accept responsibility for your actions if it happens to you.”

At the time, Simon stated that becoming a father had helped him become “more focused.”

“Perhaps it’s because having two people for whom I am responsible puts things in perspective.”

I lived in two rooms in your house last year, the kitchen and the bedroom.

“It’s a strange existence when you live alone,” he explained.

“I was up all night on the phone, blah blah blah,” she says.

The house is completely full at this point.

It’s not a house anymore, but a home.”

