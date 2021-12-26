After 15 minutes, I kicked a guy out of my house, which was a good thing because he’d left me a strange message in an unexpected location.

After 15 minutes, I kicked a guy out of my house, which was a good thing because he’d left me a strange message in an unexpected place.

WE’VE ALL had first dates that could have been so much better.

There are a variety of reasons why they go wrong, ranging from not recognising them from their profile picture to simply not connecting as well as you expected.

However, one woman has revealed the odd date she had, which she shared on her TikTok account, notsimpqueen7, where it has been viewed over two million times.

Lulu, who lives in the United States, described how she met a guy she liked on Hinge and invited him to her house before going out to a bar.

She explained in the video that she had kicked the man out after 15 minutes because he was giving her bad vibes and that he had asked to use her toilet before leaving.

Lulu didn’t seem to mind the request and let him use it before leaving.

But she was taken aback when she discovered what he had done inside.

Her date had left a strange message underneath her toilet seat, written in her lipstick, much to her surprise.

“He writes in lipstick, on my toilet, RUN?!?” she exclaimed as she cleaned the message off her toilet seat.

“He also wrote his phone number on the seat?? my weirdo radar was spot on,” she captioned the video.

Despite Lulu’s assessment that it was a close call, some users speculated that she must have been the issue for him to leave a note like that for other men she might call back.

“I’m trusting my boy on this,” one user wrote.

Another user stated, “I think we need a storytime because I’m on his side so far.”

Lulu clarified the situation by posting another video in which she explains why she decided to evict the man.

Lulu claimed she invited him and another friend back to her house, but she decided she didn’t want to spend the rest of the evening with him.

Lulu claimed she was still in love with her ex-boyfriend and didn’t want to hang out with another guy as an excuse to get rid of him.

‘She is effing her ex, RUN,’ he wrote under her toilet seat as he asked to use the bathroom.

He also jotted down his phone number, so he could call everyone and tell them the story.

Users were taken aback by the anonymous man’s reaction, and many agreed that Lullu had every right to kick him out. “Why are the comments acting as if she should be forced to hang out with someone she chooses…?” one user wrote.

