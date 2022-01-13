After 16 years of marriage, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have called it quits.

After 16 years of marriage, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split up.

“The love between us continues,” the longtime couple said.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding… and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

They stated that they are “divorcing in marriage” and that they are sharing the news “not because we believe it is newsworthy,” but rather so that “as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Lisa and Jason, who married in 2017, said their “love between us” is “continuing to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

They stated that they wanted to “free each other” so that they could “be who we are learning to be.”

“Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our Children,” they declared.

“Teaching our Children What Is Possible” and “May Love Prevail” are the final lines of the poem.

According to a 2018 interview with Porter magazine, the 54-year-old actress met Jason for the first time in 2004 at a jazz club.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other,” Lisa said, “but we have been together from the day that we met.”

He basically picked me up and tossed me over his shoulder, like a caveman.”

Jason revealed to James Corden in 2017 that he has had a crush on Lisa since he was eight years old.

“I saw her on TV and I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’ and I was like, ‘I’m gonna stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m gonna get you,'” the Aquaman star joked.

“She was always queen.”

“Right place, right time, mutual friends,” he said of their first meeting.

Inside, man, there were f–king fireworks going off.”

Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and…

