After 16 years together, Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have announced their DIVORCE.

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have announced their DIVORCE, stating that they are ‘freeing each other’ from their 16-year marriage.

In an Instagram post, Jason Momoa confirmed that he and his wife Lisa Bonet had decided to divorce after nearly 16 years of marriage.

The couple married in 2017, after being together for nearly two decades.

The news was shared by the Aqua Man actor via Instagram.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformative times,” he wrote.

Our family, like many others, is experiencing a revolution…

“I’m feeling and growing as a result of the current seismic shifts.”

“As a result, we’ve decided to share our family news –

“That we are divorcing.”

“We share this not because we believe it is newsworthy, but so that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lives,” Jason continued.

“We set each other free – to be the people we’re learning to be…”

“Our commitment to this sacred life and our children is unwavering.”

“Preparing our Children for the Future –

“Living the Prayer” is a phrase that means “living the prayer.”

“May Love triumph.”

Along with the statement, Jason included a few photos.

He also included a sunset photo, several tall flags, and a photo of one of his children holding a bird.

Jason and Lisa married in October 2017, but they had been together for a long time before that.

In 2005, they met through mutual friends in a New York jazz club.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Jason said in an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

“I had dreaded doing my hair for her.”

She and I both had dreadlocks.

‘I’m Lisa,’ she says as I turn around.

“I screamed as I turned to face my friend.”

Inside, I had a display of fireworks going off.

Because I was staying in a hotel, I persuaded her to drive me home.”

Jason and Lisa decided to get married after 12 years of being together.

At their home in Topanga, California, the couple married in a low-key ceremony.

There were friends and family members in attendance.

Jason allegedly requested a traditional Maori haka, which was allegedly performed for him.

Many details of Jason and Lisa’s wedding day were kept under wraps.

The ultra-private couple gave birth to two children during their marriage.

Lisa gave birth to their oldest child, Lola Iolani Momoa, in 2007.

While her parents try to keep their lives private, the teen is rarely seen without a camera in her face.

She also appears on her parents’ social media pages.

Lola is right behind you…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.