After 16 years together, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have called it quits.

After 16 years of marriage, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have divorced.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have ended their relationship.

On Wednesday, the Aquaman star announced their split.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring, and so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” Momoa said in an Instagram statement.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy,” he continued, “but so that we can go about our lives with dignity and honesty.”

“Our love continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We give each other permission to be the people we’re growing into…”

“Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our Children,” he said.

“Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J and L” “Teaching our Children What is Possible”

Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) shared this.

Since 2005, Momoa has been dating Bonet.

In October of 2017, the couple married.

Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, are the couple’s two children.

Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, actress Zoe Kravitz, is Momoa’s stepdaughter.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) shared this.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) shared this.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split After 16 Years Together