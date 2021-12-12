After 18 years on Fox News, Chris Wallace has stepped down.

“This is the last time we will meet like this,” he said, with sadness in his voice.

“I’ve decided to leave Fox after 18 years.”

I’d like to try something different, to broaden my horizons beyond politics to include all of my interests.

“I’m up for a new challenge.”

Wallace described his time at Fox News as “a great ride,” saying he “covered five presidential elections, interviewed every President since George H W Bush,” and “traveled the world,” including sitting down with French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wallace, who moderated several presidential debates in both 2016 and 2020, and Fox News have yet to name a permanent host to take his place.

In a statement, Fox News said, “We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years.”

“Our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named, will carry on the legacy of Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace “is joining CNN as an anchor for CNN(plus),” a streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022, CNN announced shortly after the news broke.

Wallace is widely regarded as one of Fox News’ more moderate voices.

Many of the channel’s viewers have chastised the host in recent years for being too harsh on then-President Donald Trump.

The president’s comments against the media were described as a “direct, sustained assault on the freedom of the press” by the host of a Newseum event in 2019.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has slammed Wallace and his reporting, calling him “nasty” and “obnoxious.”

Wallace, however, scolded fellow mainstream journalists for showing anti-Trump bias in their reporting in a June 2020 interview with the New York Times, published months before the US election, which he considered “a big mistake.”

