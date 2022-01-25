After 19 years as a clean-cut star on teen show The OC, Adam Brody looks unrecognizable with his long hair and beard.

During the pandemic, the OC star and his wife, Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, welcomed a baby boy.

When Adam, 42, was seen finishing up a surf trip in Malibu on Monday, he looked nothing like he did during his early days in the spotlight.

The actor ditched his clean-cut Seth Cohen look from the early 2000s in favor of a more rugged and scraggly look.

The California native was seen swapping out his surfwear, which showed off his sculpted abs, for a plain white tee.

Adam wore copper-colored pants and black sunglasses, but it was his new hairstyle that stole the show.

On both sides of his face, the actor let his curly dark hair fall freely, clearing his chin.

The father of two’s features were difficult to discern due to his full beard and mustache.

As he packed up the car to end the day, Adam laughed and danced a little.

The American Pie star and his wife Leighton Meester welcomed their second child in September 2020.

During the pandemic, the TV star appeared on The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular on Twitch, where he shared the good news with seven other viewers.

“Adam, you have a new baby,” someone said, and he revealed they had a baby boy.

During the Hold The Phone Comedy channel series, he said, “I have a new – yeah, I have a new kid since the last time I played.”

“I have a boy, and he’s a dream, a dream boy,” she says.

Adam and Leighton, 34, have a four-year-old daughter named Arlo Day.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leighton revealed that Adam “is the baby daddy, in real life and not real life,” referring to their shared work schedule.

“Every now and then, I’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, I forgot I’m married to you,'” she admitted.

“However, having him here has been a real pleasure.

He’s an important member of the family.”

She also revealed that Arlo told them they’d “been at work for so long” and that “both of you guys can’t work at the same time.”

“It’s like I’ve only been here a day,” Leighton explained.

“She says, ‘You guys can’t both work at the same time.'”

In 2019, Leighton told Us that the rush of love for Arlo surprised her, explaining, “[You have them] and you’re like, oh, okay.”

I’m not in love with anyone else.

They’re fantastic.

[…]

