After 25 years of ‘Scream,’ Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox discuss their close bond (exclusive)

Sidney and Gale are back in action! Twenty-five years after first battling Ghostface in the 1996 horror classic Scream, the duo is reuniting on the big screen to take on a new psycho killer who has donned the mask to target a new crop of teenagers.

“There were a lot of times where the two characters didn’t get along, and the audiences loved it,” Campbell told ET’s Matt Cohen.

“I think the audiences will enjoy us coming together and being strong women,” she added.

Fans may recall that in both the original Scream and its 1997 sequel, Scream 2, Campbell’s final girl, Sidney, and Cox’s ruthless reporter, Gale, didn’t get along, with the former punching the latter to the ground in both films.

“Are you ready?” Sidney asks after loading their firearms, before Gale quips, “For this? Never.” Now, in 2022’s Scream, the two will team up to take down Ghostface, as teased by the sequel’s trailer.

Campbell told ET, “I think it’s great. I mean, it’s fun in the sense that it’s transitioned.” Cox added, “I’m loving” the new dynamic between these characters.

Unsurprisingly, the actresses’ personal relationship has changed since they first worked together 25 years ago, with Cox stating, “We both became parents.”

Cox and ex-husband David Arquette (who also reprises his role as lovable Dewey Riley in the new sequel) welcomed their daughter Coco in 2004.

Campbell and her longtime boyfriend, actor JJ Feild, have two sons, Caspian and Raynor.

“Yes, we’re both moms now,” Campbell agreed, before adding, “We’ve been making these movies together for 25 years so we’re always super, super happy to see each other when we get the chance.”

“In a strange way, I think we’re closer.”

