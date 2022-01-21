After 27 years, Busy Philipps recreates her high school hairstyle: ‘What Is Time?’

Busy Philipps decided to recreate her high school yearbook photo, and to be honest, she looks almost identical.

The 42-year-old actress, who is currently filming for her show Girls5Eva, looked like she stepped straight out of the 1990s with a shoulder-length bob flipped out at the ends, hair tucked behind her ears, and a trio of barrettes that were all the rage in the early aughts.

“Being an actor can be a real adventure at times.

“Me at 15 vs. me at 42 (pretending I’m 19 for (hashtag)girls5eva obvi),” she captioned a side-by-side photo of her high school photo and a modern selfie.

“I think I’ve already posted this school picture, but look at my little baby face! It looks so much like my kids!! It’s a trip.”

Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein have two daughters, Birdie, 13, and Cricket, 8.

After that, the Cougar Town star reflected on how absurd it is to grow older.

“Growing older is a trip in and of itself.

THESE PHOTOS ARE 27 YEARS APART, BUT WHAT IS TIME?” she added.

The entire side-by-side comparison, combined with Philipps’ appearance as if she hasn’t aged a day, drew a slew of fans and followers out of the woodwork.

“You are still 15 for me,” Philipps’ best friend Jenny Mollen joked, while another person wrote, “U look EXACTLY the same!!!!”

Thanks to her role as a 19-year-old on Girls5Eva, a Peacock TV comedy produced by Tina Fey, channeling her inner ’90s kid has never been easier.

“It’s the story of a former ’90s girl group, all of whom have been engaged to Carson Daly,” Fey told Deadline.

Philipps, on the other hand, had to uproot her life in Los Angeles and relocate to New York City in order to take on the role.

While the transition has gone relatively smoothly, the actress has had some difficulty defining her personal style in the cold.

She shared a mirror selfie on Instagram in early January.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Barrettes! A Bob! Busy Philipps Recreates Her High School Hairstyle After 27 Years: ‘What Is Time?’