After 37 years, a beloved news anchor is retiring.

After 37 years of covering Southern California for NBC4, veteran Los Angeles journalist Patrick Healy is retiring, according to NBC4.

According to the NBC-owned station, Healy decided to retire to spend more time with his family.

The beloved award-winning journalist will leave the network on December 31.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity to work for the best news shop in Los Angeles, and then to have spent the better part of my career with the most talented, dedicated – and caring – journalists in the television news business,” Healy said.

“During my four decades at NBC4, technology has revolutionized the industry, but one constant has remained: our commitment to doing our best to cover the news that matters to our viewers.”

Healy began his career at NBC4 in 1984 and has since covered nearly every major story in Southern California for nearly four decades.

He covered the acquittal of the police officers involved in Rodney King’s beating, the attack on Bryan Snow in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium, and the trial of Dr.

Conrad Murray was involved in Michael Jackson’s death.

He also produced major veteran-related stories.

He was a part of NBC4’s “Life Connected” story about post-traumatic stress disorder veterans who developed sensors to prevent traumatic brain injuries.

He saw homeless veterans leaving the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital.

He hosted charity and community events when he wasn’t reporting.

He has recently focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on life in Los Angeles.

He received numerous awards for his work throughout his career.

He was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio and Television News Reporting Association this year.

Healy and other NBC4 journalists won a Los Angeles Area Emmy in 2015 for a special commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Watts Riots.

He won the John Swett Award for Media Excellence in 2014 for his investigation into a school district’s handling of allegations of teacher misconduct.

“It will be difficult not to see Patrick reporting the day’s biggest stories in a way that only he can,” said NBC4 President and General Manager Steve Carlston.

