After 4 years of marriage, a couple from ’90 Day Fiance’ splits up.

After 4 years of marriage, a ’90 Day Fiance’ couple splits up.

Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeo of 90 Day Fiancé are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

Cormier told In Touch Monday that she is “divorcing David,” claiming she has “suffered mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless, and narcissistic relationship,” after meeting on Season 5 of the TLC reality show and marrying in 2017.”

Zermeo “completely” denies his estranged wife’s accusations, which she also shared with fans on Instagram Live days before confirming the split and deleting photos of her ex-husband.

Cormier and Zermeo met on Facebook when the New Hampshire native was 18 years old and the 27-year-old Spaniard reached out to her about her musical career.

After Zermeo struggled with small-town life on the show, she moved to the United States to marry Cormier. The two married in 2017 and soon relocated to Los Angeles for career opportunities.

Cormier also competed on American Idol Season 17 and reached the top 14 before being eliminated.

The two have stayed out of the 90 Day drama for the most part, but Cormier was spotted without her wedding ring in February, sparking split rumors.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the time, the singer shot down rumors.

“It’s just annoying because people are always asking if we’re still together or checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” she explained.

“And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean everything is fine in paradise.”

“Everything is read into by people.”

“I also think it’s a bit of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married,” she continued.

Cormier said at the time that she and Zermeo “definitely” wanted to have children, but she “just turned 22” and wasn’t “100% ready” to be a full-time mom while focusing on her career.

