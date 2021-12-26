After 56 years, the youngest Von Trapp child from The Sound of Music is unrecognizable.

After 56 years, the youngest Von Trapp child from the film The Sound of Music looks unrecognizable.

Kym Karath, who played Gretl in The Sound of Music as a child, looks nothing like she did five decades ago.

The American actress is best known for her role as the youngest of the children in the beloved musical, in which she debuted at the age of six.

Kym, now 63, rose to fame as a child star and had a long list of acting credits before landing the role of Gretl in The Sound of Music.

The hit film tells the story of Maria, an Austrian nun-in-training who ends up working as a nanny for the wealthy Von Trapp family, played by Julie Andrews.

The story is set in 1938, and the protagonist falls in love with the father of the seven von Trapp children, eventually becoming their stepmother.

It’s been 56 years since the film was released, and all of the actors, particularly the von Trapps, look completely different than they did back then.

Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta, Liesl, and youngest Gretl were the seven children in the family: two sons and five daughters.

Before the film, Kym appeared in Spencer’s Mountain with Henry Fonda when she was three years old, as well as The Thrill Of It All with Doris Day and James Garner.

The actress appeared in several scenes with Julie, including one in which she was thrown into the water from a rowboat.

Kym recently revealed that she still dislikes swimming after nearly drowning during the scene because she had not been taught how to swim.

In her teens, she shifted her focus away from acting and went on to earn a humanities degree from the University of Southern California.

The actress then relocated to Paris, where she worked as a model and studied art history while marrying Philippe L’Equilbec, with whom she has a son.

In 2005, Kym made a comeback to acting, starring in The Brady Bunch, All My Children, and a Lost In Space episode.

She and her family relocated to Connecticut to be closer to many of the filming locations.

Kym isn’t the only Sound of Music star who has changed her appearance since the film’s release; Charmian Carr, who plays Liesl von Trapp, has also surprised fans.

Charmain Carr was the actress who portrayed Liesel in the film, whose character was infamously “16 going on 17,” as the song explained.

The star was actually 23 years old at the time, and he had just beaten…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.