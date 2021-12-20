After 8 years and hundreds of episodes, a long-running YouTube show was canceled.

After 8 years and hundreds of episodes, a popular YouTube show was canceled.

The popular YouTube series Nintendo Minute has come to an end after eight years and more than 400 episodes.

The show, which debuted in 2013 and is hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, aired its final episode on Friday, Dec.

It was the last episode, according to Ellis and Yang.

The Nintendo Channel’s Nintendo Minute broadcasted news updates from the world of Nintendo gaming.

The show’s end was first confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America’s official Twitter account, which promoted the final episode.

“After 8 years and over 400 episodes, [Nintendo Minute] is coming to an end with this final episode from Kit andamp; Krysta,” Nintendo wrote in the tweet, adding their “deepest thanks to everyone who has watched over the years.” Fans who clicked on the link for the final episode were greeted with a synopsis that read, “we have some news this week and that is this is the final episode of Nintendo Minute.”

We have no words to express how incredible this experience has been for us, and it would not have been possible without all of you.”

With this final episode from Kit andamp; Krysta, (hashtag)NintendoMinute comes to a close after 8 years and over 400 episodes.

Thank you so much to everyone who has watched over the years.

YYGqJT5gr9 https:t.codIeNQYSLtkpic.twitter.comYYGqJT5gr9 Watch now: https:t.codIeNQYSLtkpic.twitter.comYYGqJT5gr

Ellis and Yang reflected on the past eight years in the final video, aptly titled “Nintendo Minute – Final Episode.”

The 11-minute video featured interviews with the duo, including with Eiji Aonuma, director of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and creator Shigeru Miyamoto, as well as other moments from the show’s eight-year run.

More than 360,000 people have watched the video.

Nintendo Minute’s ardent fans reacted angrily to the abrupt end of the show.

“It’s a shame that Nintendo Minute is ending They were extremely charming, but I get that, after 8 years, you want to back off eventually,” one Twitter user said in response to the news.

“It’s so sad to see it end after all these years,” someone else tweeted. “They’re part of Nintendo’s history now, and I’ll gladly look back with fun memories and crazy laughs.”

I’ve enjoyed each and every one of them.

Kit and Krysta, thank you for all the laughs…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Long-Running YouTube Show Canceled After 8 Years and Hundreds of Episodes